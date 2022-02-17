Industrial Alliance Securities Downgrades TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Hold

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$68.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 173,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

