Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ILPT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,798. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 120.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

