Infineon Technologies AG Plans Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2134 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.87 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFNNY. Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.48) to €5.55 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.77) to €48.40 ($55.00) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.99.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

