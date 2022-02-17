Infineon Technologies AG Plans Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2134 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.
OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.87 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
