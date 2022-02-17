Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.07.
NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.12. Infinera has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.10.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after purchasing an additional 136,442 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
