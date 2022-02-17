Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.07.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.12. Infinera has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after purchasing an additional 136,442 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

