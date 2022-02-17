Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 55,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.12. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $144,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

