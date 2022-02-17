Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 55,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.12. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
INFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.
About Infinera
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
