ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €15.60

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ING. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.05) to €14.50 ($16.48) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.16) to €10.90 ($12.39) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $15.97.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
