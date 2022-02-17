Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in January

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.8 days.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock remained flat at $$3.71 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

