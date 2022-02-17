Insider Buying: Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) President Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RMM stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.