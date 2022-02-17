Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Abiomed stock traded down $18.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.11. The stock had a trading volume of 406,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,801. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.88. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after acquiring an additional 472,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

