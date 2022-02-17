Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells 1,567 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.68. 7,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,284. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHU. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

