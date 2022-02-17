Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $2,064,005.10 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $413.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

