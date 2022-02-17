Insider Selling: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells 5,366 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,867,938.69.

On Thursday, December 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $396,219.52.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $42,032.82.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

