Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 9,630 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE FSLY traded down $9.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,652,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,188. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fastly by 11.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 10.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

