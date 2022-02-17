Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $14.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $493.35. The stock had a trading volume of 519,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,312,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

