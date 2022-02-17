Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 5,486 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Cary Baker sold 337 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $70.44 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 244.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Impinj by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Impinj by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

