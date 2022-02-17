Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,084. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
