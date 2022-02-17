Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,084. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

