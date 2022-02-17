Insider Selling: Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £435,000 ($588,633.29).

Shares of RFX opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.40) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.63. The company has a market capitalization of £55.72 million and a P/E ratio of 149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.50).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

