Insider Selling: Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Insider Sells 15,083 Shares of Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,643. The company has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $71.99 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,535,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

