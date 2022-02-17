Insider Selling: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Sells 11,660 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider Tim Eckes sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £15,974.20 ($21,615.97).
Shares of TRD stock opened at GBX 134.05 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.51. Triad Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.87 ($2.45). The company has a market capitalization of £22.17 million and a PE ratio of 14.73.
