Insider Selling: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Sells 11,660 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider Tim Eckes sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £15,974.20 ($21,615.97).

Shares of TRD stock opened at GBX 134.05 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.51. Triad Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.87 ($2.45). The company has a market capitalization of £22.17 million and a PE ratio of 14.73.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

