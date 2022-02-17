Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 3,380 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $16.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.13. 6,204,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.63 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.07. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

