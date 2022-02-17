Insider Selling: Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.23 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

