Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells 4,733 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 4,733 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $237,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $51.57 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
