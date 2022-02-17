Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Increased by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises comprises approximately 3.5% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 9.53% of Insight Enterprises worth $299,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,065. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.