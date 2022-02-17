Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.650-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $98.92 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $312,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,065. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

