Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Up 4.1%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 950,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

