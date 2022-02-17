Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target dropped by analysts at Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.
NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
