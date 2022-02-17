Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE IFS opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.