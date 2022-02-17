International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 670.18 ($9.07). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.80), with a volume of 32,079 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 689.48. The company has a market cap of £272.23 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($13,883.63).

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

