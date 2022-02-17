Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.10

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $56.05, with a volume of 16102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,148,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,539,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

