Invesco Ltd. Acquires 222,793 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $96,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after purchasing an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

