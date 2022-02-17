Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $104,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,249 shares of company stock worth $3,987,335. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $105.89 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.