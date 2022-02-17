Invesco Ltd. Has $101.48 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $101,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 30,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

