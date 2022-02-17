Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,170,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,672 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $98,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in News by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

