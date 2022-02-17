Invesco Ltd. Sells 19,184 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $113,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Nordson by 116.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after buying an additional 98,991 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 112.1% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 131,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $235.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.74. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $182.52 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.