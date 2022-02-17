Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Down 33.2% in January

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,762,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 227,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $15.64. 4,118,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,348. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

