Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TUI (TUI)

TUI (LON: TUI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2022 – TUI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/8/2022 – TUI was given a new GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – TUI had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – TUI had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – TUI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.32) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.44) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 294.20 ($3.98) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. TUI AG has a 12-month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 470.97 ($6.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

