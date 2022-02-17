Investors Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

In other Katapult news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo acquired 691,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,105.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 227.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Katapult by 547.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KPLT opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. Katapult has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $18.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

