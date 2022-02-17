Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

INVH stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.49. 216,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,246. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,285,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,021,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

