IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average is $164.87. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $128.70 and a 52-week high of $255.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

