IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $129.42

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $129.42 and last traded at $130.68, with a volume of 9707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

