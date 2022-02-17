IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $200.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $128.70 and a 1 year high of $255.67.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

