IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.24 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.850-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.08. The stock had a trading volume of 417,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,030. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $128.70 and a 12 month high of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average is $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

