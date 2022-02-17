IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Earnings Results

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE IQV opened at $232.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.67. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.50.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,373 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,267.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.