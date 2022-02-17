iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Douglas Devine Sells 4,603 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IRTC traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.34. 217,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $172.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

