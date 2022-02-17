ironSource (NYSE:IS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.27.

ironSource stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. ironSource has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

