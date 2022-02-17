iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,022 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

