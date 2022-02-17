iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 297.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock opened at $132.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.