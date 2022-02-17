iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Raised by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,931,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 323,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.73. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $29.77.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

