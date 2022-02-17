iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Lifted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,047,000 after buying an additional 382,328 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.08. 1,116,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,797,659. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

