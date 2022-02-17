iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTE. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000.

Shares of IBTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,485. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

